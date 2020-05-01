Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to release new song, "Stuck with U," to benefit first responders

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are teaming up on a new song to benefit a good cause.

The two artists have partnered with their manager Scooter Braun’s SB Projects to release “Stuck with U” on May 8, with all the net proceeds from sales and streams going to benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

“We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do,” Ariana says in a statement. “We’ve had a really great time working on this and we’re so excited for you to hear it.”



Justin adds, “More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families.”

The First Responders Children’s Foundation provides grants and scholarships to children of healthcare workers, EMTs, paramedics, police officers and firefighters who have been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

