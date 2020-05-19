Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber slam Tekashi 6ix9ine's Billboard bribery accusation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGDays after Tekashi 6ix9ine accused Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber of cheating their way to the top of the Billboard charts, this week's no.1 artists are speaking out.

Both pop stars, whose charity ballad "Stuck with U" debuted atop of the Billboard Hot 100, took to Instagram to set the record straight.

In a lengthy Instagram post Grande explained, "I would like to address a few things which I don’t usually do (I don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)...my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song."

"[You] can not discredit this as hard as u try. To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week I ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. Be grateful you’re even here. Congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3," she added, a reference to Tekashi's single "GOOBA."

Bieber echoed similar sentiments in his Instagram Story.

"This is my song with Ariana Grande and I'm honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause," he stated. "If [you're] gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."

Both Grande and Beiber slammed the rapper's credit card claims that they used six cards to purchase 30,000 units, mentioning that current rules only allow four copies per credit card.

Tekashi has since responded to Grande by arguing "you say for me to be humble .... I don’t think you know what humble is."

He also trolled the two in a separate post where he captioned a photo of him holding up six credit cards, "Don’t worry we going #1 next time."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.