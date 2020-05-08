Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber release 'Stuck with U' to benefit first responders

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesWhat's better than one mega pop star creating a song for COVID-19 relief? Two mega pop stars creating a song for COVID-19 relief.

On Friday, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber along with SB Projects banded together to release "Stuck with U" in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old singers really hit home the message of being with family and loved ones during this uncertain time with both the lyrics and visuals. The music video, which was self-shot by the artists, gave glimpses into their at-home quarantine life. Justin's clips mostly featured himself and his model wife Hailey Bieber while Ariana's were solo or with her adorable pet pup -- towards the end though she did embrace a mystery man who's head was out of the shot.

In between shots of the singers, a montage of people dancing and enjoying time with each other and their pets covered the screen before cutting to first responders in uniform and displaying the message, "Stay Home, Stay Safe."

All proceeds for the heartwarming record will benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation, an organization which, according to its website, "provides financial support to both children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances."

The foundation "also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by law enforcement and firefighting organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large."

