Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez step out with friends for group date night

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck had two famous faces in his restaurant this past weekend: newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.

The couple was spotted out in public Saturday for the first time since they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony on May 15. They joined four friends for dinner at Hill’s, Puck’s restaurant inside the Bel-Air Hotel in L.A. You can see a picture of the gathering in a snap posted on Puck’s Instagram Feed.

An insider tells E! Online of the evening, “They were with other friends and had a long dinner and spent the entire evening at the hotel. [They] were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time.”

“You could tell they were in love and she was very happy,” dished the insider. “Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married. Dalton had a huge smile on his face throughout the night and they definitely looked to be in the honeymoon phase and so in love.”

The “positions” singer and Dalton tied the knot at her home in Montecito, CA in a ceremony attended only by close friends and family. Ariana later broke Instagram records with photos of her big day.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.