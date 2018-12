After Ariana Grande received her special honor as Billboard Music Woman of the Year, she celebrated by getting a tattoo with her 93-year old grandmother!

Marjorie Grande, aka Nonna, said that she felt fine after and she’s had more excitement than this.

So what did Nonna get?

She got her late husband’s nickname, Ciccio, tatted on her left ring finger.

Could you convince your grandmother to get a tattoo?

What do you think she would get?