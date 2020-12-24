Ariana Grande and fiancé make sick kids' Christmas wishes come true in the US & the UK

Christopher Polk/WireImage

The patients at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital are in a “position” to thank Ariana Grande and her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, this Christmas.

According to an Instagram post by the hospital, Ari and Dalton sent gifts to the sick kids at the facility, as well as their families. The patients and their caregivers were also treated to meals and pizza. The gifts were chosen from the hospital’s “wish list,” which is available on Amazon if you want to purchase some items yourself.

The Instagram post shows kids happily opening or showing off their gifts, and one holding a card that reads, “Happy holidays! Love Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.”

“Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families,” reads the caption.

According to Billboard, Kelli Carroll, the director of the Chase Child Life program at the hospital said in a statement, “Our patients are in love! Especially our Ariana Grande ‘superfans” in the house. We are thankful for all our wonderful partners who have donated in the past couple of weeks, including Ariana Grande, and for serving the needs of our hospitalized children.”

But Ariana didn’t forget the kids in her adopted city of Manchester, England. According to the Manchester Evening News, she also gave each child at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary an Amazon gift card worth 100 pounds — that’s about $136 U.S.

“It’s such a lovely gesture and there’s no publicity around it so you know it’s genuine,” said the father of one happy patient.

Manchester has, of course, been close to Ariana’s heart since the 2017 terrorist bombing at her concert there. She was later made an honorary citizen of the city for her efforts to help the victims and their families.

.@ArianaGrande and Dalton Gomez sent their elves to spread some holiday cheer to our kids and their families. Thank you, Ariana, Dalton and all of our supporters for your continued support this holiday season. If you’d like to join in, visit here:https://t.co/4r8d6JKNTp pic.twitter.com/s6Pa8PK5on — UCLAMattelChildrens (@UCLAMCH) December 23, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.