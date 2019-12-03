Ariana Grande and Drake are Spotify's most-streamed artists of the decade

Dave Meyers/Republic RecordsIt's that time again, when streaming platforms and search engines release their year-end lists of the "most" this and that. But this year, we get the added bonus of end-of-the-decade lists. Up first: Spotify, which has named Ariana Grande and Drake as its most-streamed female and male artists of the last 10 years.

Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Eminem complete the top five most-streamed artists of the decade, globally.

As for the most-streamed tracks of the decade globally, they include Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Drake's "One Dance," "rockstar" by 21 Savage and Post Malone, "Closer" by Halsey and The Chainsmokers, and Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud."

For 2019, the most-streamed artists on Spotify were:

1. Post Malone

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Ed Sheeran

5. Bad Bunny

The most-streamed tracks were:

1. “Señorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

2. “bad guy” – Billie Eilish

3. “Sunflower” – Post Malone, Swae Lee

4. “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

5. “Old Town Road – Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

And the most-streamed albums were:

1. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

2. Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

3. thank u, next – Ariana Grande

4. No.6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

5. Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

