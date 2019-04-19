Ariana Grande admits to fans that making music "is healing" but performing it "is hell"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAs Ariana Grande gears up for this weekend’s Coachella performance, she opened up to fans on Twitter about why performing her new songs isn’t always easy.

On Thursday, one fan tweeted, "Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you." In a since-deleted tweet, Ariana responded honestly, “Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.”

Fans quickly rushed to her support, with some telling her they “wouldn’t be mad” if she cancelled the rest of her tour so she could take care of herself. Ariana was adamant she wouldn’t do that, despite telling another fan she doesn’t think touring is good for her health.

“Honestly. It’s been v hard. I have sm on my mind and it’s so heavy and no energy to process or work thru any of it but I’m trying hard…I wish it were a year ago. I’d give anything,” she wrote in a tweet captured by fans.

Ariana added that she probably wouldn’t be tweeting as much in the near future, because she's trying to get into a better headspace.

“i just feel empty and i wanna have more to say / better energy to give to u and rn i don’t have anything. love u,” she wrote.

In the past couple of years, Ariana has been through a lot, to say the least: the Manchester bombing, the death of her ex Mac Miller and a very public broken engagement with Pete Davidson.

Last week, Ariana posted photos on her Instagram Story showing scans of her brain which indicated that she suffers from PTSD. She later apologized for freaking fans out with the scans.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.