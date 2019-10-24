Ariana, Billie, Taylor and Halsey among early AMA nominees

dick clark productions

Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Halsey are among the early nominees for the 2019 American Music Awards.

The nominees for four AMA categories were announced on ABC's Good Morning America Thursday morning: Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock, and Favorite Song -- Pop/Rock.

Ariana, Billie and Taylor are each nominated in the Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock category. Ariana, Taylor and Halsey are nominated for Artist of the Year, while Billie scored a nod for New Artist of the Year. Halsey is also up for Favorite Song -- Pop/Rock, for “Without Me.”

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live from Los Angeles Sunday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Stay tuned for the full list of nominees. Here’s are the nominees in the first four categories announced:

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish -- “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande -- “thank u, next”

Taylor Swift -- “Lover”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey -- “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers -- “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus -- “Old Town Road”

Panic! At the Disco -- “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee -- “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

