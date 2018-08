NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the 85th annual New York Stock Exchange Christmas tree lighting festivities on Wall Street December 4, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning “Queen of Soul”, with such classics as “Think” and “Respect,” died this morning at age 76. The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer. May she rest in peace.