Are Zayn and Gigi Hadid expecting a baby girl?

Dominique Charriau/WireImageZayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have yet to confirm the news that they are expecting their first child together, but that hasn’t stopped a supposed gender reveal from hitting the media.

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight and TMZ that the couple is having a girl. ET’s source says the two are “over the moon” to be welcoming a daughter.

"At the end of the day it didn’t matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," the insider adds.

Gigi is reportedly 20 weeks pregnant, the news breaking just after the model celebrated her 25th birthday in quarantine with Zayn and her family.

Zayn and Gigi first started dating in 2015. They broke up in 2018 and then were rumored to be back together numerous times. They reportedly resumed their romance this past December.

