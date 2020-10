Good news for Spider-Man fans!

The filming of the moving gets under in New York City this week.

Signs are posted on the streets of the Big Apple in Long Island City, Astoria, and Sunnyside with the working title ‘Serenity Now,’ which has been confirmed to be Spider-Man 3.

The release date for the untitled Spider-Man 3 is Dec. 17, 2021.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man 3? Read more here!