Are You REALLY Dating If You’re Not On Instagram? A New Celeb Couple Is Now Instagram Legit!

A new relationship isn’t really real unless it’s posted on Instagram.

Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott have been linked since September.

The couple made things more official by posting pictures of them on I.G. as they had a double date with Scott’s brother Drew and his wife Lisa at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights.

Deschanel recently split with her husband Jacob Pechenik. People reports that she started seeing Jonathan not too long after that.

