Are You Ready For “You Are Not The Father” The Board Game?! It’s Available Now!

Just in time for the holidays?

Have you ever watched “Maury” and thought, “This is wonderful . . . I wish I could bring this experience into my own life?”  Well, now you can!

NBC Universal has turned the show into a BOARD GAME called “You Are Not the Father”.  And no, this isn’t a joke.  It’s available for preorder on Amazon . . . and it’ll be shipped by the end of the month.

Just in time for Christmas shopping . . . for your White Elephant work parties!

The specifics are a little vague . . . but they’re calling it a, quote, “hilarious party game . . . [which] challenges players to prove their non-paternity through a series of outrageous accusations and laugh-out-loud arguments.”

It sounds like you’re trying to win arguments so you can gain audience popularity, which somehow, quote, “ups your chances of innocence.”

Amazon is selling the game for $19.99, and it’s strictly intended for ADULTS.

SHARE