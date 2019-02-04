Are You Ready For “Super Bowl LIV” LIVE From Miami In 2020!

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled the new Super Bowl LIV host city marketing campaign “LIVE IT MIAMI” during the National Football League Handoff Ceremony in Atlanta with the premiere of the Committee’s official hype video featuring one of Miami’s most recognizable voices and prominent artists, Pitbull.

The yearlong campaign aims to highlight South Florida and all it has to offer by creating excitement and building a sense of pride within the community. The video seeks to capture Miami’s flavor and to introduce the world to everything new since the city last hosted the Super Bowl in 2010.

“Hosting the Super Bowl goes beyond the game – it’s a celebration of the vibrant culture and rich history unique to Miami. Our campaign is an invitation for the world to join Miami and live it,” Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Chair Rodney Barreto said. “And we couldn’t be more excited to have someone like Pitbull bring this to life – he truly embodies Miami lifestyle and vibe, and its people.”

To officially start the clock, “LIVE IT MIAMI” colors will light up South Florida from Palm Beach to Miami Gardens to South Beach and Downtown Miami. The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee headquarters, the iconic 47-story Miami Tower in the heart of downtown, will shine bright with the campaign colors – an iconic Miami pink and a Florida-inspired ocean blue.

“The creative will dress the community leading up to the big game and during Super Bowl week across the counties and at Super Bowl LIVE,” Barreto added. “We are excited to kickoff our year and work with sponsors to ‘LIVE IT MIAMI.’”

Miami Super Bowl Host Committee chairman Barreto, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee to receive the Super Bowl LIV game ball and officially launch “LIVE IT MIAMI.”

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee also has launched significant community programs around the 2020 game. Local minority-owned, women, LGBT and disabled veteran-owned businesses have the opportunity to pursue contracts through the NFL’s supplier diversity program, Business Connect. The community also has the chance to participate as part of the 10,000 volunteers that will serve as city ambassadors during Super Bowl week. To learn more about how to get involved, visit www.MIASBLIV.com

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee brings together our community’s top local business leaders, community representatives, tourism officials and football personnel around a common cause – making Super Bowl LIV a historic experience both for visitors and for locals across South Florida. On February 2, 2020, South Florida will host its record-breaking 11th game at the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium. Additionally, Super Bowl LIV will mark the culmination of the 100th season anniversary of the NFL, and will feature special events and activities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as part of the festivities. For more information, visit www.MIASBLIV.com .