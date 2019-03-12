Are You Ready For Season 3 Of “Stranger Things”?!?!

The third season of Stranger Things will kick off on July 4th and if one theory is correct, fans will gain more insight into Eleven’s backstory.

Taking a look at the previously released episode titles, Screen Rant believes that “The Birthday” will likely focus on Millie Bobby Brown’s character.

While the title could refer to a different member of the Hawkins, Indiana crew celebrating another trip around the sun, the site doesn’t think the show’s creators would spend an entire episode on just that.

Hardcore fans are also hoping the upcoming season will shed more light on the lab’s other children, having met Eight in season 2.

What do you think the title refers to? Which loose ends from last season do you hope will get covered this summer?