Are You Ready for “Gaga Radio” Coming To Apple Music?

Lady Gaga and her “Chromatica” collaborators will host a weekly talk show on Apple Music. Gaga took to social media for the announcement, posting a promo picture with a caption that read: “Listen to me and my #Chromatica collaborators talk about the inspirations, making the record & more! ?The shows are set to exclusive DJ mixes from @BloodPop, @burnsmusic, @Vitaclub, and @Tchami!”

Gaga made a second post explaining how she’d been trying to figure out ways to entertain and be “of service” to the global community. “I’m super thrilled, excited to have this show,” said Gaga, “this opportunity to play an incredible mix of music every week.”

The show will center around her “Chromatica” album and will include the collaborators as they talk about the inspirations behind the music. Record producers Burns and TCHAMI will lend their signatures mixes for the show.

