Are You Ready For American Horror Story Season 10?!

Ryan Murphy has given fans a first look at season 10 of American Horror Story.

He shared a poster on Instagram of a mouth with spiky teeth and red lipstick. “AHS 10 FX” is written on the tongue.

Both Leslie Grossman and Lily Rabe, alums of the show, commented on the post.

Of course, now fans are freaking out online and trying to figure out the theme for the upcoming season.

What do you think the upcoming theme will be? Which season of AHS is your favorite?

I think mine would be Coven! Then again I loved Hotel….and Murder House…and Freak Show…and Apocalypse…