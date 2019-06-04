Are you "Meant to Be" a star? Bumble is giving women the chance to be mentored by Bebe Rexha

FilmMagic Inc via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018

The social networking app Bumble can do more than just get you a date: It could also help you launch your music career.

According to Billboard, the app is launching a new program to combat gender disparity in the music biz, and is offering female musicians the chance to be mentored by a variety of artists, including Bebe Rexha, Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves, and Hayley Kiyoko.

The mentoring sessions will take place at one of five music festivals this year: Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Music Midtown, Austin City Limits or Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. The program, Empowered by Bumble Bizz, will wrap up with various female artists winning on-stage performance spots at various festivals next year.

You can submit your music via Bumble Bizz starting today. Applications for the mentoring programs, and the live performance opportunities, close June 30.

