Are You Guilty Of Using One Of The Most Current Annoying Slang Words!?

I am happy to say, I only use one on occasion – #11. I totes love the word “totes”, but I really can’t even remember the last time I used it.  I will try to use it today to see if I annoy anyone!

What’s funny is – the vid I posted with this story is from June of 2018….none of the words that annoyed us then, are on this new list!  We are fickle folks.

Top 20 most annoying slang terms:

  1. GOAT
  2. Bae
  3. Hangry
  4. Gucci
  5. Ghost
  6. Fleek
  7. Stussy
  8. TFW
  9. Throw shade
  10. SMH
  11. Totes
  12. Clap back
  13. Turn up/turnt
  14. Peeped
  15. Thirsty
  16. Lit
  17. Spill the tea/sipping tea
  18. Fam
  19. Snack
  20. Trill
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes” Breaks Record! Here Are Some Strange Hidden Alexa Easter Eggs Ummmm, I Don’t Think This Is Very Fair. “Hurry Back to Currie” for the City of West Palm Beach’s second annual Farmer’s Market on 3/30! This Is One Pot Luck Party I Want To Go To! Martha & Snoop Are Hilarious! All Criminal Charges In The Case Against Empire Star Jussie Smollett Dropped.
Comments