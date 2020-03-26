Are You Disinfecting Everything You Should & Doing It Properly?

Medical professionals have confirmed that COVID-19 can survive on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days without proper cleaning and sanitizing. Officials say that particularly steel or metal surfaces are where the virus can last the longest.

Airborne droplets containing the virus can survive for up to THREE DAYS. Steel/Metal surfaces: up to 72 hours.

Cardboard: up to 24 hours.

Glass: up to 72 hours.

Copper: up to four hours.

The way things are now, we have to think everyone has it (not everyone shows symptoms) and the just coughed into their hand.

So for example: You order a candle online. It gets pulled from a shelf by someone's hand, it gets packaged by someone's hand, it gets delivered by someone's hand. That's 4 hands that gave you the virus.

Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. Cleaning does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.

Disinfecting is the use of chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.

Think about how many metal door handles you touch in a day. How many other people touch the same handle? This with the thinking that everyone has it and just coughed into their hand.