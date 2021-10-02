Are You Brave Enough To Stay In The “Scream” House?! Deputy Dewey Will Be With You!

Enter if you dare.

Actor David Arquette and Airbnb are teaming up to offer a “killer” experience.

Airbnb is renting out the original Scream house over Halloween weekend, with Sheriff Dewey Riley (otherwise known as David Arquette) as the host.

The special event marks the 25th anniversary of the original horror flick.

“Sheriff Riley,” said in a press release, “As your Host, I’ll be keeping a watchful eye on guests to ensure no one gets surprised by an unexpected plot twist.”

Up to four Scream superfans can stay in the Northern California mansion for one night on October 27, 29, or 31st.

Guests will, of course, be treated to a Scream movie marathon.

What is one of your favorite scenes in the original Scream?

(PopSugar)