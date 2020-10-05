Are You A Scorpio? Madonna Will NOT Work With You!

David Guetta recalled a good meeting with Madonna that took an astrological turn.

He won a Grammy for a remix he did for her.

She was very appreciative and wanted to meet with him and have him producer her next album.

He said they had a great lunch meeting, it was just the two of them, no extra people

David said she asked him his astrological sign and he responded, Scorpio.

Suddenly she makes a face and says ‘I’m sorry we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye.

Have you ever made a major decision based on astrology?