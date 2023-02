IMDB

Can you imagine you get called into the supervisor’s office to hear that you’ve been replaced by Leila. Who is Leila? Well, she’s not even real. Not in human form, she is an AI bot that can do your job so much faster and more reliably than you can because Leila doesn’t get tired, or have kids, or have bad days, and SHE IS SO MUCH CHEAPER THAN YOU! Are the bots taking over? Cue Will Smith to come save us like in the movie I, Robot!