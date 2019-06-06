Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin planning a September wedding celebration?

Ricky Vigil M/GC ImagesLast we heard, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were putting off plans for a bigger wedding ceremony with all their family and friends. But now, sources tell Us Weekly that the newlyweds have changed their minds.

“They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September,” a source says.

It seems they’re keeping the details private, though: Not even Hailey’s older sister, Alaia, knows their plans.

“We will see. Who knows what their plans are,” she tells Us. “They’re very up and down, so I [guess] I’ll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats — we don’t know!”

Justin and Hailey got hitched last year in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City. They just recently started wearing their wedding bands in public.

Earlier this year, sources told People Justin and Hailey’s bigger wedding celebration was on “indefinite hold” while Justin works on his mental health.

