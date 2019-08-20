Are Justin and Hailey marking their one-year anniversary with a wedding party?

iStock/quinntheislanderJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are approaching their one-year anniversary as a married couple, and according to People, they're going to celebrate by throwing themselves an actual wedding party.

As you may recall, the two tied the knot secretly in a New York courthouse in September of 2018, two months after getting engaged, but the two have always wanted to have a separate religious ceremony and celebration with friends and family.

Now, a source tells People that the two have been "planning for a while" to have their wedding party in September, and adds, “They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together.”

Last September, Hailey told The Cut that she imagined a ceremony in the woods with "lights strung everywhere," with her sister as her bridesmaid, and Justin's little sister as a flower girl.

A few days ago, Justin posted some pictures of Hailey on Instagram and captioned them with some words that he should probably repurpose as his wedding vows: "I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you."

