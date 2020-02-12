Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner expecting?

Neil Mockford/GC ImagesIs a bonus Jonas on the way?

Just Jared cites "multiple sources" in reporting that The Jonas Brothers' Joe Jonas and his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, are expecting their first child together.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source dished to the website.

Another told Just Jared, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

E! Online is also reporting the news.

Reached for comment, a rep for the group told ABC News that they don't comment on their client's personal lives.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot last May in Las Vegas, and then had a big ceremony in France the following month.

Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle have two daughters. There's no word about Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra's plans to expand their family.

