Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde ready to let the public in on their romance?

While Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been photographed together by paparazzi plenty of times, the two have never made a public appearance together on a red carpet or gone Instagram official. However, a source tells Entertainment Tonight that that might change in the near future.

“At first, they were very aware of how others would perceive their relationship so for the sake of her kids and [Olivia’s ex] Jason [Sudeikis], they wanted to keep things low profile,” dishes the source, referring to why they’ve kept their relationship so private. Olivia shares two children — 8-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy — with the Ted Lasso star.

But now, the source claims, the couple is more comfortable with the idea of their relationship being in the spotlight. As the source notes, “Privacy is still very important to both of them, but they also want to live their lives authentically, and that means some PDA and speaking about each other publicly.”

In addition, they’re both aware that when Don’t Worry Darling, Harry’s new movie that Olivia directed, comes out, they’re going to have to appear together for promotional purposes and they’ll likely have to field numerous questions about their romance. But since they’re “in such a good place and so confident in their relationship,” the source says, they may just be O.K. with that.

Don’t Worry Darling, which also stars Florence Pugh, arrives September 23.

