Are Ed Sheeran & Prince Harry Going To Do A Duet?!

An Instagram video teases an upcoming collaboration with Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran.

In the clip posted to Harry and Meghan’s IG page, Sheeran rings a doorbell and Harry greets him.

Sheeran asks Harry if he can bring the camera in. The scene fades to black with a reminder to check things out on October 10th.

People suspect the project has something to do with Mental Health Day which happens to be this Thursday.

