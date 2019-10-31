Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani about to take the plunge?

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABC

It looks like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be tying the knot real soon.

“We’re all expecting a wedding soon," a source tells the New York Post. "I don’t think there will be a big engagement, but they will have an intimate wedding -- I would say within the year they'll be married."

“They’re both very much family people, Gwen’s extremely close to her family who live in California, and Blake has become part of their family,” adds the insider.

The two met on the set of NBC's The Voice in 2014, and have been dividing their time between Stefani’s Los Angeles home and Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

This would be the third trip down the aisle for the 43-year-old country superstar, who split with second wife Miranda Lambert in 2015, after four years of marriage. He was also married to Kaynette Williams from 2003-2006.

The former No Doubt lead vocalist was married to Bush lead singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale from 2002-2016 with whom she shares three sons.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

