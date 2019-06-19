Are Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey collaborating?

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love ManchesterAriana Grande and Miley Cyrus are pals and have performed together before. But now word comes that they've welcomed another female artist into their circle for a collaboration: indie pop singer Lana Del Rey.

It's a sort of convoluted story, but here goes: A Miley fan posted a rumor on Instagram reading, "Apparently, Miley is set to release a female trio collab with her, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey soon! Are you here for it?"

Miley appears to have "liked" that post.

Meanwhile, an Ariana fan Instagram account reposted a Lana Del Rey fan account's message, which read, "An insider, who confirmed previous works such as She Is Coming by Miley Cyrus, alleges that a new collaboration between Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey is coming soon." And Ariana "liked" the posting.

Fans are now convinced that because Miley and Ari have seemingly acknowledged the rumors, that means it's true.

Lana, meanwhile, hasn't commented on the rumor, but as W magazine points out, she's a fan of Ariana's. She posted a video of herself last year lip-syncing to "thank u, next," and revealed that Ariana's music is part of her pre-show playlist.

Perhaps the song will arrive on Friday. Stay tuned.

