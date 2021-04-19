Are Ariana Grande and The Weeknd teasing another collab?

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Are Ariana Grande and The Weeknd teaming up again?

The two artists peaked fans’ curiosity Monday when they both posted a mysterious musical snippet to their respective social media pages and tagged each other. Ariana captioned her post with just the volume emoji and the cloud and raindrop emojis, while The Weeknd used the volume emoji and a white heart.

Upon close listen, the snippet sounds like a remixed version of The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears.”

Ari and The Weeknd first teamed up on the 2014 track “Love Me Harder.” Last year, The Weeknd was featured on Ariana’s song “off the table,” from her positions album.

