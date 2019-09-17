Are Adele and her soon-to-be-ex-husband living next door to each other?

iStock/FabioBalbiAdele may be moving on from her soon-to-be-ex-husband Simon Konecki, but she’s not moving that far.

According to U.K.’s The Sun, the singer’s new Beverly Hills pad is located just across the street from where Simon is currently living. It’s a convenient location, considering the two are sharing custody of their six-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele reportedly bought the mansion for around $13 million. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a large office, an art studio, a crafts room, a library and a gym. The house is also in the same neighborhood as Adele's pals Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis, as well as fellow pop star Katy Perry.

Adele and Simon announced their split in April. They had been together for eight years, but married since 2016. Adele officially filed for divorce last Thursday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.