Applebee’s Selling $2 Captain and Cola This Month!

If the job has already made you yearn for happy hour Applebee’s is back with another drink special for the month of January, Captain and Cola.

That’s right, Captain Morgan and Cola is this month’s $2 Neighborhood Drink of the Month offering from Applebee’s.

“When you get your hands on a mug of Captain and Cola for only $2, it’s going to feel way better than returning those holiday gifts. You’re welcome,” says Patrick Kirk of Applebee’s.

Enjoy and please drink responsibly.

Do you like the Drink of the Month from Applebee’s?

What’s been your favorite so far?

What drink do you wish they would feature, but haven’t yet?