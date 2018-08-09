Apple says they’re not listening in on our conversations

Apple is putting to rest the rumor that their phones spy on users by listening in on conversations to serve up targeted advertisements.

While many people have claimed that ads displayed on some apps are too coincidentally close to what was just said out loud, Apple claims they would not allow that to happen. However in a bit of hedging, the trillion-dollar tech giant also says they’re unable to monitor what developers do with the data they collect.

Speaking to US lawmakers, Apple reveals they’ve also removed apps from its App Store over privacy violations.

Have you noticed that you’ve gotten ads for products that you’ve never searched for and only mentioned out loud? I get them all the time and I’m not so sure I believe Apple on this one! -Suits