Apple honors Rihanna in new Road to Halftime feature ahead of Super Bowl performance

Now that we know what teams are heading into this year’s Super Bowl — the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs — Apple Music is shining the spotlight on this year’s halftime performer, Rihanna, in a new listening experience.

Apple Music debuted Road to Halftime﻿, where subscribers can listen to Rihanna’s song catalog with spatial audio in Dolby Atmos. Basically, her songs have been given a sonic makeover that gives them a deep, multidimensional sound.

That’s not the only thing happening — Apple has also curated 32 special playlists that reveal the top songs each NFL team listens to when working out, in the locker room and on game days.

In addition, Rihanna’s music has been added to Apple Music Sing — the platform’s karaoke-inspired feature for the iPhone, select Apple TV models and the iPad. Her songs will also be front and center in upcoming features and music commentary from industry experts on Apple Music Radio.

This will all culminate in the official Apple Music Super Bowl LVII halftime show press conference on February 9, which begins at 10 a.m. MT. It will be streamed on the NFL Network, as well as Apple Music and its official TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter accounts.

“Rihanna is one of the most prolific artists of our time, and we, along with her many fans across the globe, cannot wait to see her take the stage at the first Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, February 12. The game will air on FOX.

