The moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here. The iPhone 12 has arrived.

Today, Apple announced the 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and the 5.4 inch iPhone 12 Mini which is the first 5G enabled iPhone. The phones will come in 64GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB capacity and will start at $699 and $799.

You can start ordering the iPhone 12 on Friday. The Mini can be ordered on November 6.

Are you excited for the new iPhone? Are you Team iPhone or Team Android?