Apparently I’m Nicer Than Kelly Ripa. Who Knew!

Kelly Ripa’s son is finding out what it’s like to live in Brooklyn as a recent college graduate.

Ripa told Jimmy Kimmel that her son Michael “loves the freedom” but “hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor.”

During the interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, Ripa also said, “I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”

Ripa said Michael is looking forward to the $20 his grandparents send him in their annual Halloween card. By the way, Ripa is making about $20 million a year hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Would you help out your struggling adult child or let them fend for themselves?

I pay my son’s college tuition, his rent, his phone bill, his car insurance and I give him allowance. I your face Ripa!