While the chicken sandwich battle rages on between Chick-Fil-a, Popeyes and others, KFC just said, “Hold my beer.”

KFC isn’t reworking their sandwich, they are offering a new Mac and Cheese Bowl.

The dish contains a cheddar mac with a three-cheese blend on top plus KFC’s popcorn chicken bites mixed in. You can get a spicy version with their Nashville Hot Sauce.

The bowls will be available starting on Monday, August 26th.

What would you try first, the mac and cheese bowl or the Popeyes sandwich?