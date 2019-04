If you’re looking to paint the picture of a healthy breakfast, why not Bob Ross cereal.

That’s right, FYE is coming out with a cereal called, “Bob Ross: The Joy of Cereal.” The cereal dedicated to the popular painter consists of toasted oats and marshmallows and sells for $9.99 at fye.com.

Are you going to try this cereal or just grab a box of Lucky Charms?