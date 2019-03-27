Anybody Wanna Hang With Will Smith On The Set Of “Bad Boys For Life”??

Wanna hang with Will Smith for a day?  You can and give to a good cause at the same time.

Will partnered with Omaze, an online fundraising site that will use your donations to help out the Boys & Girls Club of America.  For a chance to win a day with Will Smith, you can donate $10 and receive 100 entries into the contest. Donate more, you get more entries.

If you win, you can bring a friend to hang on the set of Smith’s new movie, Bad Boys For Life. Omaze will pay for your flight (which would be pretty short for most of us) and a 4-star hotel accommodation. Bad Boys For Life opens in theaters January 17, 2020.

What actor or actress would you want to spend the day with?

