Antonio Brown glove up for auction

Remember how wide receiver Antonio Brown had an epic meltdown and stripped to his shorts before exiting the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game?

Well right before he left the field he threw one of his gloves into the stands.

Said glove could be yours for no less than $375!

The glove has officially hit the auction box. So far it has only 12 bids but bidding is not over yet.

If you are interested, you have until February 12th to put your hat in the ring. Place your bids at Lelands.