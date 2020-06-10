Anthony Bourdain Clip Went Viral On Anniversary Of His Death

An old clip of Anthony Bourdain‘s show Parts Unknown was shared widely on Twitter on the second anniversary of his death. In the clip, he praises Waffle House. The short video also captures what so many people loved about Bourdain throughout his career, his funny, unpretentious approach to life and food.

The clip comes from an episode of Parts Unknown in which Chef Sean Brocktakes Bourdain to Waffle House for the first time. Brock describes Waffle House as a “magical, spiritual place” to a slightly disbelieving Bourdain. But after visiting Waffle House himself, Bourdain quickly sees the magic of the establishment and says the restaurant cuts “right to the center of what makes our country great.”