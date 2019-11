Bruno Mars is returning to Las Vegas!

As part of his multi-year residency at Park MGM, Mars has announced the first set of shows for 2020.

Bruno tweeted, “I miss performing with the band and singing for beautiful people. So if you happen to be in Vegas… Let’s ride.”

The five concerts are scheduled for March and April. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (March 20th).

Do you think Bruno should do more concerts in Vegas so more people could come and see him?