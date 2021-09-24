Another new Britney documentary to premiere tonight; Britney recalls 2001 VMAs

Oops…they did it again: made another Britney Spears documentary.

Tonight at 10 p.m. ET, it’s the premiere of Controlling Britney Spears on FX and Hulu, which is somewhat of a sequel to Framing Britney Spears from earlier this year, Variety reports. Director Samantha Stark returns to focus on Britney’s conservatorship.

Variety quotes Stark as saying that after Britney told a judge earlier this year that she hadn’t spoken up about her conservatorship previously because she felt people wouldn’t believe her, it inspired insiders to come forward and back up Britney’s claims with evidence. These insiders describe Britney’s daily life and the kind of surveillance she’s been under over the past 13 years.

Framing Britney Spears reignited the #FreeBritney movement, and on September 29, a court hearing will bring her one step closer to the termination of her conservatorship, which she’s said she’s wanted for years.

Meanwhile, Netflix is airing its Britney conservatorship doc, Britney vs. Spears, on September 28.

As for Britney herself, she took to Instagram to reminisce about the 2001 VMAs, during which she did her famous “I’m a Slave 4 U” dance with a huge snake and other animals. Posting a series of photos of herself from that night with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, she writes, “ I will tell you this…before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves…I mean…I was in a cage with a live tiger!!!!!”

“I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage!!!! Justin [Timberlake] saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked!!!”

