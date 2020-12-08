Another Day, Another Monolith

Are you still following the monolith mystery? Because two more popped up over the weekend.

The first was found along a beach on the Isle of Wight, just off England’s southern coast. The second appeared Sunday in the Netherlands, spotted by hikers traveling through the Kiekenberg nature reserve. That’s five total monoliths that have been reported so far. The first three – in Utah, California, and Romania – have all been removed.

Who or what do you think is behind the monoliths? Are you still following the mystery, or do you have Monolith Fatigue?