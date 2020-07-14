Anne-Marie teases new song with Doja Cat, “To Be Young”

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Anne-Marie is teaming up with Doja Cat on a new song, and we won’t have to wait long to hear it.

The British singer took to social media Monday to announce that the track, “To Be Young,” will drop this Friday. She also revealed the cover art, featuring colorful sketches of the two artists along with a drawing of two hands making a pinky promise.

Anne-Marie then posted a preview snippet of the song on TikTok, where she sings, “We’re all a mess/But I guess/This is what it feels like to be young.”

You can pre-order or pre-save “To Be Young” now.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.