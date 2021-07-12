Anne-Marie releases new Ed Sheeran co-written song “Beautiful,” announces sophomore album

Anne-Marie is following up her hit duet with Niall Horan, “Our Song,” with a song co-written by another one of her famous pals: Ed Sheeran.
The song, “Beautiful,” will appear on Anne-Marie’s sophomore album, Therapy, due out July 23. It’s the follow-up to her debut, 2018’s Speak Your Mind, which included her smash Marshmello collab, “FRIENDS.”
Anne-Marie and Ed co-wrote “Beautiful” with chart-topping super producer Max Martin. It’s the second single she’s released that she co-wrote with Ed; the first was “2002.”
A self-empowerment anthem about accepting yourself as you are, “Beautiful” ends with a guest appearance by the children of one of Anne-Marie’s friends. The chorus goes, “Darling when they put you down like that/Yeah, you can reply right back/You are beautiful/I know, I know, you are.”
Anne-Marie will promote her new album with a livestream called Therapy: The Live Experience, on August 7. Tickets for the stream are on sale now.
Here’s the track list for Therapy:
“x2”
“Don’t Play” (with KSI & Digital Farm Animals)
“Kiss My (Uh-Oh)” (with Little Mix)
“Who I Am”
“Our Song” (with Niall Horan)
“Way Too Long” (with Nathan Dawe & Mostack)
“Breathing”
“Unlovable” (with Rudimental)
“Beautiful”
“Tell Your Girlfriend”
“Better Not Together”
“Therapy”
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.