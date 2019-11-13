Angelina Jolie still has negative feelings about her ex-husband Brad Pitt…Let it go Angie…..

Angelina Jolie still has negative feelings about her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

According to US Weekly, a source said, “Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad. She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down.”

Jolie and Pitt were very nomadic when they were married. Jolie wanted their kids to see the world at a young age. Now, Jolie and their kids have to stay in Los Angeles to be close to Pitt because the parents share joint custody.

Jolie also feels that Pitt pressured her into marriage. She never wanted to get married at all.

What is the thing that still makes you angry about your ex?