Andy Grammer talks universal message of "Don't Give Up on Me"

Joseph Llanes

The message of Andy Grammer’s song “Don’t Give Up on Me” fits the movie Five Feet Apart so perfectly, you’d think he wrote it specifically for the soundtrack.

But Andy says he was approached by his pal, director Justin Baldoni, for the soundtrack after he had already written the song, and he didn’t have to change a thing.

“I think any artist or any human -- I mean it’s a pretty universal idea of, man, just keep pushing, don’t give up,” he tells ABC Radio. “I’ve had so many people in my life that have helped me get to where I am when they very rightfully could have given up on me.”

He adds, “I think a lot of people can relate to that.”

The film itself is about a young couple who both have cystic fibrosis. Part of the proceeds from the song go towards Claire’s Place Foundation, a non-profit providing support for children and families affected by cystic fibrosis. The foundation was named after Claire Wineland, who inspired Baldoni to make the film.

“This girl specifically was such a light,” Andy says of Claire. “And to see someone who’s a light in that situation is extremely inspiring.”

Five Feet Apart is available digitally and hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 11.

